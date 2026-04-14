Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Sitting out regular-season finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chatfield (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Islanders.
Chatfield has been battling a lower-body injury recently, though this undisclosed label suggests he is simply resting. Expect the 29-year-old shutdown defenseman back in action for Game 1 of the playoffs.
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