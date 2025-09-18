Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Skates to open camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chatfield (hip) was on the ice for Thursday's opening practice of training camp, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Chatfield had no limitations after being bothered by a hip injury in the playoffs. He was in a regular jersey while the Hurricanes had K'Andre Miller (upper body) in a non-contact jersey. Chatfield is more of a shutdown defenseman, though he picked up 18 points in 79 regular-season games last year while averaging a career-best 18:53 of ice time, so he looks ticketed for a top-four role.
