Chatfield (hip) was on the ice for Thursday's opening practice of training camp, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Chatfield had no limitations after being bothered by a hip injury in the playoffs. He was in a regular jersey while the Hurricanes had K'Andre Miller (upper body) in a non-contact jersey. Chatfield is more of a shutdown defenseman, though he picked up 18 points in 79 regular-season games last year while averaging a career-best 18:53 of ice time, so he looks ticketed for a top-four role.