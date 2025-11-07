default-cbs-image
Chatfield sustained an upper-body injury and won't return to Thursday's clash against Minnesota.

Chatfield had three assists, eight PIM, 10 hits and 14 blocks in 12 appearances going into Thursday's action. If Chatfield isn't available to play against Buffalo on Saturday, then Charles-Alexis Legault will probably draw back into the lineup.

