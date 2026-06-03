Skip to Main Content
SportsNhl
Hockey
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Supplies two assists

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Chatfield logged two assists, two hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Chatfield has racked up five helpers over his last five contests. The shutdown defenseman doesn't always get significantly involved on offense, but he's done his part as the Hurricanes have worked deeper into the postseason. Overall, he's racked up a goal, six helpers, 24 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 10 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 14 playoff outings in a top-four role.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!