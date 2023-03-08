Chatfield (upper body) won't finish Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens.
Chatfield was ruled out after the second intermission. If he can't play Thursday versus the Flyers, Calvin de Haan or Dylan Coghlan could join the lineup.
