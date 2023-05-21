Chatfield scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 2.
Chatfield has held a third-pairing role throughout the postseason, and this was his third point in 13 contests. The 27-year-old is more known for his steady defensive play rather than his scoring contributions. He's picked up 14 shots on net, 25 hits, 12 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating.
