Chatfield scored a goal and went plus-3 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Chatfield ended an eight-game point drought with the opening tally Saturday. He was also rested for a game in that stretch, as the Hurricanes have taken a proactive approach to rotate their blueliners out since they clinched a playoff spot. The 28-year-old has been steady in a bottom-four role this year with 18 points, 113 shots on net, 64 hits, 64 blocked shots, 54 PIM and a plus-22 rating across 78 appearances.