Chatfield picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Both helpers came in the first period as the Hurricanes grabbed a 3-0 lead, as Chatfield had a hand in tallies by William Carrier and Taylor Hall. Chatfield led all Carolina blueliners in even-strength ice time (19:40) on Saturday as Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body) missed a fifth straight game, but he hadn't taken much advantage of the extra workload so far. Saturday's assists were Chatfield's first points since Jan. 8.