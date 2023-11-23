Chatfield collected two assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Both points came in the first period as Carolina jumped out to a 4-0 lead and chased Stuart Skinner from the Edmonton net. It's Chatfield's first multi-point performance since Feb. 1 of last season, and the 27-year-old blueliner has offered little fantasy value in 2023-24 with a goal and four points through 13 games, plus just four PIM, seven blocked shots, eight hits, eight shots on goal and a minus-1 rating.