Chatfield scored an even-strength goal and added a short-handed assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.

It's the first career multi-point performance for the 26-year-old blueliner in his 79th career NHL game. Chatfield has never been a big offensive threat -- he managed six goals and 18 points in 44 games for AHL Chicago last season while adding three helpers in 16 games for the Hurricanes -- but he's in a groove right now, scoring three goals and four points in the last four games for Carolina. It seems unlikely that his hot streak will last too much longer.