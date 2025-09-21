Chatfield (undisclosed) may not see any game action during the preseason as a precaution, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Sunday.

Chatfield didn't participate in Saturday's practice due to a minor injury, and the Hurricanes won't push him before the start of the 2025-26 campaign. Still, he will probably be ready for Opening Night against New Jersey on Oct. 9. In 2024-25, he registered seven goals, 18 points, 114 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and 64 hits across 79 regular-season outings.