Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Unlikely to play in preseason
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chatfield (undisclosed) may not see any game action during the preseason as a precaution, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Sunday.
Chatfield didn't participate in Saturday's practice due to a minor injury, and the Hurricanes won't push him before the start of the 2025-26 campaign. Still, he will probably be ready for Opening Night against New Jersey on Oct. 9. In 2024-25, he registered seven goals, 18 points, 114 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and 64 hits across 79 regular-season outings.
