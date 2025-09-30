Chatfield (undisclosed) took the ice in a regular sweater Tuesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Chatifled wasn't originally expected to be in the lineup during the preseason, but the fact that he was cleared for contact could see him get into Saturday's final preseason game versus the Predators. Heading into the 2025-26 campaign, the 29-year-old Michigan native should be capable of pushing for the 20-point threshold but doesn't offer enough category coverage to be more than a low-end fantasy option.