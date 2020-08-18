Reimer allowed four goals on 33 shots Monday in a 4-3 loss to Boston in Game 4.

Reimer had shut the Bruins down for the first 40-plus minutes before Boston exploded for four straight goals in a seven-minute stretch. It was a team-wide meltdown by the Hurricanes, who didn't register their first shot of the period until 1:27 remained. Despite the loss -- his first of these playoffs -- Reimer still owns a .934 save percentage in his three starts.