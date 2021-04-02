Reimer surrendered three goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Reimer let leads of 2-0 and 3-2 slip away Thursday, but Jesper Fast's goal in the final minute of regulation was enough for the Hurricanes to win. The 33-year-old Reimer can thank his offense for his 14th win in 19 appearances this season. He's posted a 2.71 GAA and a .905 save percentage. With a back-to-back versus the Stars on Saturday and Sunday, Reimer is likely to see at least one start, but it remains to be seen if Alex Nedeljkovic or Petr Mrazek (thumb) would get the other.