Reimer made 19 saves Thursday in a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay. He allowed two goals.

He wasn't that busy, but was solid. The goals that got past were great shots, including a near perfect shot by Yanni Gourde in the third that nicked the crossbar and far post before tickling the twine. Reimer has lost the last two games against Tampa, but is 8-3 in 10 starts this season. Still, that win-loss record hides some very pedestrian ratios and this was his first game in nine starts that he allowed fewer than three goals in a game. You may want to look at peddling Reimer in a trade based on that 8-3 record. We like Optimus Reims, but he may not be the goalie you win with.