Reimer will defend the net Tuesday in Edmonton, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Reimer played admirably against the Bruins in his last start, stopping 32 of the 34 shots he faced. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough due to a lack of goal support, dropping his record to just 5-5-0 on the season. Reimer has seen the home net just twice all season, but he's been spectacular in his road looks, accumulating a 2.34 GAA and a .925 save percentage over nine appearances. He should have a good shot to continue his road success, squaring off against an Edmonton club who has averaged just 2.25 goals per game in four December tilts.