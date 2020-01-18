Hurricanes' James Reimer: Busy in OT loss
Reimer stopped 35 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Both goals scored on defensive breakdowns by the Carolina defense that left a skater all alone to bear down on Reimer, and the 31-year-old was otherwise sharp. It's his second straight start with at least 35 saves, coming on the heels of a shutout against the Kings, and his strong play has earned him an equal split of the workload with Petr Mrazek over the Canes' last six contest, although that's likely just a temporary situation. On the season, Reimer is 10-6-1 with a 2.56 GAA and .919 save percentage.
