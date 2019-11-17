Reimer turned aside 32 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Minnesota scored all its goals in the second period, but none were the result of a lapse by Reimer and he made some impressive stops the rest of the way. The netminder snapped a personal four-game losing streak with the effort, and on the year he's 3-4-0 with a 3.07 GAA and .903 save percentage.