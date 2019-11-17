Hurricanes' James Reimer: Comes up big in OT win
Reimer turned aside 32 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.
Minnesota scored all its goals in the second period, but none were the result of a lapse by Reimer and he made some impressive stops the rest of the way. The netminder snapped a personal four-game losing streak with the effort, and on the year he's 3-4-0 with a 3.07 GAA and .903 save percentage.
More News
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Rough start in Ottawa•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Stopping pucks Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Facing New Jersey•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Perfect in relief Friday•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Rough outing in San Jose•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.