Hurricanes' James Reimer: Defending net Saturday
Reimer will start in goal Saturday in Calgary versus the Flames, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.
Reimer will snag his second start in three games as coach Rod Brind'Amour continues to rotate between the netminders. The veteran netminder owns a 4-10- record to go along with a 2.01 GAA and a .938 save percentage in his last five starts -- all road tilts -- but will face a tough task against a Flames club riding a seven-game winning streak.
