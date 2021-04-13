Reimer stopped 27 of 29 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Detroit's final goal was scored into an empty net. Reimer was locked in a scoreless goaltending duel with Jonathan Bernier through two periods before the Wings broke things open in the third. Reimer hadn't taken a regulation loss since March 16, although he made only three starts during that stretch due to the emergence of Alex Nedeljkovic, and on the season he sports a 2.68 GAA and .907 save percentage.