Reimer stopped 29 of 32 shots Monday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Making his first start since April 12, Reimer was beaten on a Jamie Benn deke to finish off a 2-on-1 with 2:16 remaining in overtime. The loss dropped Reimer to 14-5-2 on the year with a 2.74 GAA and .905 save percentage.