Hurricanes' James Reimer: Draws start Saturday
Reimer will guard the home crease against the Kings on Saturday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Reimer has been stuck in a bit of a rut as of late. Over his last three appearances, the 31-year-old has allowed 12 goals on just 52 shots. For the season, Reimer still owns a respectable 2.77 GAA and .910 save percentage.
