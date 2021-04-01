Reimer will guard the road net in Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Petr Mrazek (thumb) is closing in on a return, so Reimer needs a strong game to help make his case for future starts because Alex Nedeljkovic has been so impressive. Reimer has posted a .922 save percentage and a 5-1-1 record over his last seven appearances. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have won three of their last five games despite averaging just 2.2 goals.