Reimer kicked out 28 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win against Florida.

Reimer and the Hurricanes saw a 2-0 lead evaporate midway through the third period, then lost a 3-2 edge with 1:54 left in regulation. Reimer was perfect in overtime, however, and came up with shootout stops on Jonathan Huberdeau, Frank Vatrano and Alexander Wennberg to snap his brief two-game losing skid. The 32-year-old is now 8-3-0 with an underwhelming 2.99 GAA and .897 save percentage.