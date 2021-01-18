Reimer is expected to make his season debut Monday in Nashville, Michael Smith of NHL.com reports.
Reimer watched Petr Mrazek split a pair of decisions against the Red Wings and will not get his first action against the Predators. While Mrazek is expected to get most starts in Carolina's net, Reimer could push him for playing time if he gets off to a hot start or Mrazek falters early.
