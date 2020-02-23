Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Reimer (lower body) is expected to be out awhile, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Reimer was injured after a collision in front of the net in the first period of Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs. Based on Brind'Amour's post-game comments, it seems like the 31-year-old could missed an extended amount of time. With Petr Mrazek (upper body) also hurt Saturday, the Hurricanes may have to call up Alex Nedeljkovic or Anton Forsberg from AHL Charlotte ahead of Tuesday's game against the Stars.