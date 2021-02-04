Reimer will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road clash with Chicago, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Reimer has been on a roll recently, picking up four straight wins while posting a respectable 2.19 GAA and .915 save percentage. The 32-year-old netminder will attempt to secure his fifth victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Blackhawks team he just beat in the shootout Tuesday after stopping 30 of 33 shots in regulation and overtime.
