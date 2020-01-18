Hurricanes' James Reimer: Facing Ducks on Friday
Reimer will occupy the home crease in Friday's game against the Ducks, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Reimer posted a 41-save shutout versus the Kings in his last start. He'll get a crack at another California team -- the Ducks are averaging just 2.29 goals per game on the road this season. Reimer could make for a good DFS play given the favorable matchup.
