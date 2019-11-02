Reimer will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game against the Devils, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Reimer has been pretty solid in limited action this season, posting a 2-2-0 record while maintaining a 2.67 GAA and .918 save percentage through five appearances. The 31-year-old netminder will attempt to snap his two-game losing streak in a favorable home matchup with a New Jersey team that's 0-3-0 on the road this year.