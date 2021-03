Reimer will defend the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Lightning, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Alex Nedeljkovic has taken the last two starts -- both wins -- but Reimer will get a chance to reclaim some playing time Saturday. The 33-year-old netminder has recorded a .929 save percentage and a 4-1-1 record over his last six appearances. This is a tough draw, though, as the Lightning lead the league with 3.61 goals per game.