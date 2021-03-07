Reimer will guard the home net in Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Reimer and Alex Nedeljkovic continue to alternate in the blue paint with Petr Mrazek (thumb) still out. The 32-year-old Reimer has put together a strong month, recording a .916 save percentage and a 5-2-0 record. He should have a busy day, as the Panthers lead the league with 34.6 shots per game and rank fifth with 3.35 goals per game.