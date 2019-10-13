Hurricanes' James Reimer: Falls to Jackets

Reimer stopped 32 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The veteran netminder didn't play poorly, but the 'Canes couldn't muster much offense and the game-winner came courtesy of a strong individual effort by burgeoning star Pierre-Luc Dubois. Reimer sports a 2.69 GAA and .933 save percentage through his first three starts, and if he continues to perform well he could hold onto a larger share of the workload than expected alongside Petr Mrazek.