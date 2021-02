Reimer stopped 34 of 37 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Reimer allowed all three goals in the second period, but he was able to keep the Stars off the scoresheet in the third as the Hurricanes pulled away for the win. He improved to 6-1-0 with a 3.11 GAA and an .889 save percentage in seven appearances this season. Reimer is likely to get another chance at the Stars on Saturday -- he's won all three of his appearances versus them this year.