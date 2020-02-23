Reimer sustained a lower-body injury in Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs and will not return, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Reimer was shaken up in a collision in front of the net during the first period. He was able to continue but eventually was forced to leave, replaced by Petr Mrazek. Because the game was tied when he departed, Reimer's record will be unaffected by Saturday's outcome.