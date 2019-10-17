Hurricanes' James Reimer: Gets nod Wednesday

Reimer will tend the road goal for Wednesday's tilt against the Sharks.

The Hurricanes will elect to give their starter Petr Mrazek a rest off a back-to-back, going to the veteran Reimer. Reimer has been solid as a backup this season, going 2-1-0 along with a 2.65 GAA and .933 save percentage in three starts. He faces a great matchup Wednesday against a Sharks offense that ranks tied for 28th in goals for per game (2.17).