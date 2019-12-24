Reimer allowed three goals on seven shots before being replaced by Petr Mrazek early in the first period of Monday's 8-6 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Reimer's start against his former club lasted only 5:10 before he got the hook and left the 'Canes in a 3-0 hole, but they took the lead in the second period to make Mrazek the goalie of record. Despite the rough performance, Reimer still has a 2.51 GAA and .921 save percentage through 15 outings in the year.