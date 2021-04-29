Reimer will guard the home cage during Thursday's matchup with Detroit, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Reimer was a little shaky in his last appearance Monday against the Stars, allowing four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. The veteran netminder will attempt to get back in the win column in a highly favorable home matchup with a Red Wings team that's 6-15-4 on the road this year.