Reimer will be between the pipes at home versus Tampa Bay on Monday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Reimer is riding a four-game winning streak despite recording a 3.50 GAA and .891 save percentage over that stretch. The 32-year-old netminder figures to continue splitting the workload with youngster Alex Nedeljkovic at least until Petr Mrazek (thumb) is cleared to play.