Reimer will protect the road net in Sunday's matchup against the Red Wings, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Reimer will make his first start in over a week as the Hurricanes take the ice for the second time in as many nights. The veteran netminder has allowed at least three goals in each of his last six starts, and he's totaled an unappealing .903 save percentage this year. Reimer looks to get back on track against the Red Wings' league-low 2.36 goals per game.