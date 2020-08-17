Reimer will patrol the blue paint for Monday's Game 4 showdown with the Bruins, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Reimer has been outstanding in his two postseason starts so far, allowing just three goals on 73 shots in wins over the Rangers and Bruins. While Petr Mrazek has been strong as well -- .930 save percentage and 2.09 GAA this postseason -- Reimer has led the Hurricanes to their only win against Boston in this series.