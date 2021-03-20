Reimer will patrol the crease during Saturday's home clash with Columbus, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Reimer wasn't great in his last start, surrendering three goals on 27 shots en route to a 4-2 loss to the Red Wings. The 33-year-old backstop will try to bounce back in a home matchup with a Blue Jackets team that's 5-7-2 on the road this year.