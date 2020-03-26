Hurricanes' James Reimer: Good to go once games return
Reimer (lower body) is healthy and available once the NHL season resumes. Coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters, "He was probably a week away, and Petr (Mrazek) was back, so we've got those guys back, which is good," Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Reimer had been traveling with the team prior to the league stoppage, which was certainly a good sign. If the league resumes a portion of the regular season, the netminder could share the early workload with Mrazek, though in a direct to playoffs scenario, Reimer probably wouldn't see much ice the rest of the way.
