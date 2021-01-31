Reimer stopped 10 of 11 shots after replacing Petr Mrazek (upper body) early in the first period of Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Mrazek exited the game with an apparent wrist issue before the three-minute mark and Vincent Trochek opened the scoring at 4:05, making Reimer the winner in relief. Carolina should release more information on Mrazek's status once he's undergone further examination, but with a rematch Sunday against the Stars, the 'Canes may have little choice but to give Reimer the start even after he played nearly 60 minutes the day before.