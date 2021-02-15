Reimer will patrol the crease for Monday's home tilt with the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Reimer has struggled over the last two weeks since taking over the bulk of the duties with Petr Mrazek (thumb) out. He's registered a .880 save percentage and 3.29 GAA in six appearances, but thanks to a strong Hurricanes offense, he's gone 5-1-0 during that span. The Blue Jackets will be a fairly tough matchup for Reimer as they're averaging four goals per game over their last five contests.