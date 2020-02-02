Reimer gave up three goals on 35 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Reimer also saved two out of three shootout attempts to secure the win. The 31-year-old has now won four of his last five starts, with just 10 goals allowed in that span. He's at 12-6-1 with a 2.48 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 21 games. Reimer has earned a more even split of the starts lately, appearing in five of the Hurricanes' last 10 games, but Petr Mrazek should still be considered the No. 1 option for coach Rod Brind'Amour.