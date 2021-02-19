Reimer will get the starting nod against the Blackhawks at home Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Reimer has performed well in Petr Mrazek's (thumb) absence, as he has posted a 7-1-0 record and 3.09 GAA in eight outings. The veteran netminder has been splitting the starting duties with AlexNedeljkovic over the last six games and figures to continue to do so moving forward.