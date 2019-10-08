Hurricanes' James Reimer: In goal Tuesday

Reimer will get the starting nod on the road versus Florida on Tuesday, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Reimer will be back in the crease after posting a .941 save percentage against the Capitals on Saturday. At this point, coach Rod Brind'Amour seems prepared to split the netminding duties evenly between Reimer and Petr Mrazek, unless one of the two can clearly separate himself as the No. 1 option.