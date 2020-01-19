Hurricanes' James Reimer: In net Sunday
Coach Rod Brind'Amour said Reimer will start in goal Sunday against the Islanders, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Carolina will go back to Reimer in the net after the 31-year-old turned in his second straight quality showing in a row Friday, stopping 35 of 37 shots in the Hurricanes' 2-1 overtime loss to Anaheim. Petr Mrazek tentatively ranks as the top option on the depth chart, but with his GAA and save percentage sitting at pedestrian marks of 2.64 and .904, respectively, he's hardly entrenched as the No. 1 goaltender.
