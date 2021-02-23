Reimer turned aside 28 of 31 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Tampa's final goal was scored into an empty net. While he didn't play that badly, Reimer saw his personal four-game win streak snapped, and even with Petr Mrazek (thumb) sidelined, the 32-year-old has found himself in a timeshare with Alex Nedeljkovic rather than fully assuming the mantle of Carolina's No. 1 netminder. On the season, Reimer is 8-2-0 despite a less flattering 3.08 GAA and .896 save percentage.