Hurricanes' James Reimer: Keeps Canes in it
Reimer allowed one goal on 28 shots in a 3-1 win over the Avalanche on Thursday.
The game was scoreless after two periods before Nathan MacKinnon put the Avalanche on the board early in the third. Reimer wouldn't give up another, and the Hurricanes surged late to get the win. Reimer improved to 8-5-0 with a 2.30 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 14 games. He's won six of his last seven starts, with two shutouts and just 11 goals allowed in that span. Petr Mrazek still gets most of the starts for the Hurricanes, but Reimer is doing his part to earn more playing time, especially after this impressive takedown of the league's top offense.
More News
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Plays dominator against Flames•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Defending net Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Stops 33 in road win•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Makes 32 saves in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.