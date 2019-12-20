Reimer allowed one goal on 28 shots in a 3-1 win over the Avalanche on Thursday.

The game was scoreless after two periods before Nathan MacKinnon put the Avalanche on the board early in the third. Reimer wouldn't give up another, and the Hurricanes surged late to get the win. Reimer improved to 8-5-0 with a 2.30 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 14 games. He's won six of his last seven starts, with two shutouts and just 11 goals allowed in that span. Petr Mrazek still gets most of the starts for the Hurricanes, but Reimer is doing his part to earn more playing time, especially after this impressive takedown of the league's top offense.